St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): St Thomas Man Fatally Shot The St. Thomas Police are probing the shooting death of a man at a wake on Sunday, February 9.

He has been identified as a 31-year-old Kerrington Chippy, a mason of Fort in Leith Hall in the parish.

According to police reports, that Chippy was attending a wake in the area when about 3:45 on Sunday morning, February 9, he was approached by a man who reportedly brandished his firearm, fired several shots, killing him on the spot.

Upon the arrival of the police, the scene was processed and he was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver
Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver
St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake
St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake
Did The Pastor Just Drop Dead?
Did The Pastor Just Drop Dead?
I Rather Die than end up In Jamaica (Death Before Deportation)
I Rather Die than end up In Jamaica (Death Before Deportation)
The Real Reason The DPP Went To Meet US Government Officials Is Likely Hidden From The Public
The Real Reason The DPP Went To Meet US Government Officials Is Likely Hidden From The Public
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....