St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): St Thomas Man Fatally Shot – The St. Thomas Police are probing the shooting death of a man at a wake on Sunday, February 9.

He has been identified as a 31-year-old Kerrington Chippy, a mason of Fort in Leith Hall in the parish.

According to police reports, that Chippy was attending a wake in the area when about 3:45 on Sunday morning, February 9, he was approached by a man who reportedly brandished his firearm, fired several shots, killing him on the spot.

Upon the arrival of the police, the scene was processed and he was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.