St. Thomas Man Charged With Murder

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property
A man has been charged by St. Thomas detectives for the murder of 39-year-old Elroy Williams of Friendship Pen in the parish on Monday, September 7.

The accused is 66-year-old Alton Francis of Trinity Ville, St. Thomas.

Reports are that about 1:12 p.m., both men had a dispute on West Street in Morant Bay, St. Thomas, during which Francis used a knife to stab Williams. The Police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Francis was charged with murder on Friday, September 11.

He is for court at a later date.

