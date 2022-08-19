St. Thomas Man Charged for Killing His Brother

The St. Thomas Police have charged a man for Murder after a dispute between family members turned deadly in Holland Town, Dalvey District in St. Thomas on Sunday, August 14.

Charged is Ashawn Chisholm otherwise called ‘Babu’, 19-year-old of Holland Town, Dalvey District in St. Thomas.

The victim of the deadly dispute was identified as Kevaun Dixon, 21, otherwise called ‘Tupsi’, Labourer of Holland Town, Dalvey District in St. Thomas and Duckensfield District in parish.

Reports are that about 12:00 p.m., Chisholm was involved in an altercation with members of his family, when Dixon, who is his brother, intervened to resolve the situation. Moments later, a physical altercation developed between them, during which Chisholm, who was armed with a kitchen knife, stabbed the now deceased to the right side of his chest. The now deceased fell to the ground and the accused dropped the knife and ran.

Dixon was assisted to the Princess Margaret hospital by residents, where he was pronounced dead.

Chisolm was charged on Thursday, August 18 after an interview.