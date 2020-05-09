St Thomas man arrested after gun, pipe attack

Arrested
Jamaica News: A man who allegedly attacked another man with a firearm and a plastic pipe, in St. Thomas, has been charged.

The man, 46-year-old Clayton Williams, otherwise called ‘Buff’ of Old Pera district, Port Morant, was charged with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and illegal possession of firearm.

According to police reports at about 8:30 pm on April 29, Williams used a firearm and a pipe to inflict wounds on another man.

He was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session.

His court date should be finalized soon.

