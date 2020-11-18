St. Thomas List Wanted Man

Jamaica News: The St.Thomas Police have listed Nesta Morrison otherwise called ‘Bigga’, of 11 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Thomas as wanted. He is being asked to turn himself in to the Police immediately.

Morrison is wanted for Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm in the Bull Bay area.

Morrison is being asked to turn himself in to the Yallahs Police or any other Police Station immediately. In the meantime the Police is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Yallahs Police at (876) 982-5075, Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Citizens are being reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.