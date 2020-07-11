St. Thomas Groundsman Who Raped Daughter Charged

A St. Thomas groundsman is to face the Morant Bay Parish Court on Wednesday,
July 15, 2020 for allegedly raping his now 14-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to protect the child, allegedly raped his
daughter when she was 7-years-old. The incident recently came to light; a report was made to the
Morant Bay Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) and an
investigation launched which resulted in the arrest and charge of the man for rape and incest.

