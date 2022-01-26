St Thomas Businessman Dies After Falling from Hospital Building

A St Thomas businessman died from injuries he sustained on Monday afternoon, January 24, after he allegedly fell from the third floor of the Princess Margaret Hospital, also in St Thomas.

The identity of the now deceased has been given as 61-year-old Surrano Warren, who resides at Trinityville in St Thomas.

Reports are that Warren was admitted to the facility on Sunday afternoon, after he reportedly fell ill.

About 1:50am, on Monday, he was seen climbing through a window at on the third floor of the hospital, but he fell to the ground below while attempts were being made to remove him from the ledge.

The St Thomas police have since launched an investigation surrounding the circumstances which led to his death.