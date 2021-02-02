St Mary Woman Charged, After Baby Fished From River

The St Mary police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with the death of her baby, which was found in a river at Belfield district, St Mary, last Tuesday.

The accused who has been identified as 27-year-old Reneisha Smith, of Lewis Store in the parish, has been charged with Concealment of Birth.

Reports by the Highgate police are that about 5:10 pm, a farmer in the community stumbled upon the body of the newborn baby which was seen in a river.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the body of the infant was removed and transported to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Smith was subsequently charged and is booked to appear before the St Mary Parish Court this Thursday.

