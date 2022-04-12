St Mary Telecom Installer Charged with Robbery and Illegal Possession of Firearm

Forty-one years-old Ricardo Sudlow, a telecom installer of Geranium Path, Mona Heights, Kingston, was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition, Robbery with Aggravation, and Shooting with intent, stemming from an incident that occured in Balmoral Heights, Tower Isles, St Mary, on Tuesday, April 27.

Reports by the police are that about 8:38 pm, the male victim drove home and alighted from his vehicle, when he was held at gunpoint by Sudlow who proceeded to rob him and fired gunshots at him.

The incident was reported to the police who carried out an investigation, which led to the accused being arrested, and subsequently charged.