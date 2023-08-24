St Mary Taxi Operator Charged with Murder of Other Taxi Operator, Accused of Rape

A St Mary taxi operator who allegedly chopped another taxi operator to death, during an incident where the deceased was accused of sexually molesting one of the accused female relative, has been charged with murder.
He has been identified as 35-year-old Barrington Matthews Jr, of Boggoggee in Jacks River, St Mary, and he has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Negus DaCosta, of Oxford district. The incident occurred in Jacks River, on August 16.
Reports by the police are that about 4:10pm, a teenage girl who is a relative of the accused informed the family that she was sexually assaulted by DaCosta.
Matthews and a group of angry relatives went in search of the accused man, who was cornered in Jacks River community, and he was confronted by Matthews and the angry group.
During the confrontation, Matthews and a group of men allegedly used a machete to inflicted several chop wounds to DaCosta’s upper body, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation was launched in the incident, and Matthews was arrested and subsequently charged on Wednesday.
The police say they are presently in search of other suspects in connection with the murder.