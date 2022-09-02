St. Mary Takes First Hold of Kingston Wharves U15 Cricket Comp

St. Mary won the Kingston Wharves U15 Cricket Competition for the first time on Thursday at Sabina Park in Kingston, after the Duckworth Lewis calculation method was applied at the end of St. Elizabeth’s innings. St. Elizabeth won the toss and decided to bat but was pinned down by the champion in a low scoring 113 all out in 31.5 overs. St. Mary only had to make 75 in 33 overs to win the match and be crowned champion.

Five of St. Elizabeth’s players got into double figures but did not carry on to make any significant score. Top scorer was Jayden Shaw 14, followed by Adrian Silvera 12, Shaaairi Jadoo 12, Dimitri Binns 11 and Odane Binns 10 led the scoring to 77 off the bat. There were 36 extras. The bulk of the wickets went to Jevaughny Brown five for 33 in 9.5 overs, Tedain Noyan 2 for 18 in 6 overs and Dijon Taylor 2 for 20 in 6 overs.

St. Mary’s innings started with 11 extras before any runs came off the bat as the St. Elizabeth bowlers failed to deal with the wet conditions. They actually sent down 31 extras leaving St. Mary to get the other 44 runs off the bat which they did in 17.5 overs. St. Mary won the match by seven wickets. Opener Tyreece Suanders 12 and Jevaughny Shim 13 were the top scorers. The wickets went one-a-piece to Jahliel Smith, Adiran Silvera and Demitri Binns.

The awards function followed immediately after the end of the match with both teams getting back to school vouchers and special awards from Kingston Wharves. St. Mary’s Jevaughny Shim took home several awards, namely most wickets – 23 wickets including three 5 wicket hauls including in the final, MVP for St. Mary and MVP for the final with his five wickets for 33 and top score of 13 runs. St. Elizabeth’s Kevaun Brown got the award for most runs – 330 including a century (129). He was also the MVP for St. Elizabeth with 16 wickets along with his 330 runs. David Dewar, captain of Kensington Cricket Club was the best wicket keeper in the competition with 9 dismissals including four stumpings.

Shim was pleased with his performance, “its been a very good competition, I have seen some good performance (and) I tell myself that I did well and I am looking forward to next year to start playing again.”

According to Jamaica Cricket Association’s cricket operations manager Oneil Cruickshank “it went much better than we expected. The performances that we saw coming out of this competition was very heart warming. We thought it may have been less but we saw a youngster scoring over 300 runs, one youngster taking over 23 wickets, one young lady making a century. I think when we put it all together it was a fantastic tournament.

Simone Murdock, Corporate Services and Client Experience Manager at Kingston Wharves was also pleased, she said “today’s winner St. Mary is proof that we are moving the needle because its St. Mary’s first time with the trophy and we are so glad for them. We are also celebrating with St. Elizabeth who is consistent performer.”