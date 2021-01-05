St. Mary Men Charged with Wounding with Intent

Sleuths assigned to the St. Mary division have arrested and charged two men with Wounding with Intent following an incident at Cox Street, Port Maria in the parish on Friday, January 1.

They are 21-year-old Dravon Dollhouse, waiter and 25-year-old Alton Dollhouse, steel man, both of Cox Street, Port Maria in the parish.

Reports are that about 6:15 p.m., the complainant and the accused men were involved in an altercation when machetes were used to inflict wounds to the complainant’s body. He was transported to hospital where he was admitted. The accused men were subsequently apprehended and charged.

Their court dates are being finalized.

