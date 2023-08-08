St Mary Man Stabbed to Death by His Own Son

An elderly man is now dead, and his son placed in police custody, following a stabbing incident which occurred Saturday morning, August 4, at Port Maria in St Mary.

The deceased has been identified as 74-year-old Clovis Forth, taxi operator also of Port Maria Housing Scheme.

Reports are that on Saturday, Forth and his son whose identity has not yet being released, got involved in a dispute at their home.

It is further reported that the son reached for a rock and use it to damage a section of his father’s car.

A physical confrontation developed between Forth and his son, during what time a knife was used to stab him to his upper body.

Forth was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and upon the arrival of the police, the son was taken into custody.

