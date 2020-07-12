St Mary man missing L-Jay Dixon

St Mary man missing L-Jay Dixon
Twenty-seven-year-old L-Jay Dixon of Iter Boreale, St. Mary has been missing since Friday, July 10.

 

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 185 centimetres (6 feet 1 inch) tall.

 

According to police, reports are that Dixon was last seen in Half Way Tree, St. Andrew and has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact him have failed and his mode of dress is unknown.

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of L-Jay Dixon is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184-5, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

