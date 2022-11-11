St. Mary Man Charged with Wounding with Intent

St. Mary Man Charged: Fifty-four-year-old Fitzroy Mahony of White Hall District in St. Mary has been charged with Wounding with Intent, after he inflicted several chop wounds to another man in Harmony Hall, in the parish on Monday, November 07.
Reports from the Highgate Police are that about 10:00 a.m., the now-injured man was walking along the roadway, when he was attacked and chopped by Mahony, with whom he has had a longstanding dispute. The police were summoned and the man taken to hospital, where he is admitted for treatment.
Mahony later turned himself in to the police and was subsequently charged.
His court date is being arranged.