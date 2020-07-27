St. Mary Man Charged With Robbery With Aggravation

Detectives assigned to the St. Mary Police Division charged one man with Robbery with Aggravation on Saturday, July 25 following an incident that took place in Heywood Hall, St. Mary on Thursday, April 2.

He is 48-year-old Donovan Simpson otherwise called ‘Haggi’, a butcher of Anchovy Land Settlement, Port Antonio in Portland.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 2:30 p.m., a woman was at home when she was pounced upon by Simpson and another man, who robbed her of cash and other valuables. A report was made to the Police, an investigation launched and Simpson was arrested. Following an interview in the presence of his attorney, he was charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the St. Mary Parish Court on Wednesday, July 27.

The other man is currently being sought by the Police.

Investigation continues.