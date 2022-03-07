St Mary Man Charged with Murder

The St Mary police have charged 35-year-old Brandon Campbell, of Rosend district, Islington, St Mary, with the murder of Swain Lawton, who was stabbed to death on Saturday, February 26.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 am, Lawton was walking home when Campbell allegedly attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times to his upper body.

Lawton collapsed and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while Campbell fled the scene.

He was arrested at his home earlier this week and subsequently charged on Tuesday, March 1.