St. Mary Man Charged with Murder of Chef

Forty-one-year-old Ricardo Sudlow otherwise called ‘Rick’, of School Hill district, Castleton, St. Mary was slapped with several charges including Murder, following the killing of a school chef on Thursday, January 27.

Adrian Lawrence, 25, chef of School Hill district was shot dead while walking along the Toms River main road about 3:45 p.m. Lawrence’s killing followed on the heels of an argument between him and Sudlow. Sudlow allegedly left and returned with a firearm, where he pursued Lawrence and shot him. Lawrence died on the spot.

Investigations led to Sudlow’s arrest. He was charged with Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

His court date is being arranged.

