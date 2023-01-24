St Mary Man Charged with Murder

Thirty-three-year-old Ramone McLean otherwise called ‘Tilly’, a truck driver of Huddersfield, Stewart Town, St. Mary was charged with the murder of a man on the Heywood Hall main road, Port Maria, St. Mary on Monday, January 23.
Dead is fifty-year-old Marvin Watson a labourer of Huddersfield, Stewart Town, St. Mary.
Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, Janaury 15, McLean and Watson had a dispute while attending the funeral. During the altercation, McLean used a knife to stab Watson. The Police were alerted and Watson was taken to hospital where he died whilst being treated. An investigation was launched and Mclean was arrested. Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, he was charged.
McLean is scheduled to appear before the St. Mary Parish Court on Thursday, January 26.