St Mary farmer charged with murder

A 21-year-old St Mary man has been charged with the chopping murder of a man
in the parish.
Charged with murder is 21-year-old Narval Johnson, otherwise called ‘Poison’, of Fort
Stewart district, Enfield in the parish.
He has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Anthony Eddie, farmer of Fort
Stewart district, Enfield in St. Mary. Eddie was killed in Board Villa district in the parish
on Friday, September 4.
Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that Johnson’s brother and Eddie had a dispute
in August. On Friday, September 4, Johnson saw Eddie riding a bicycle and attacked him
with a machete. The Police were summoned and on their arrival Eddie was seen with
several chop wounds; he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Johnson was arrested on Saturday, September 12 and charged with murder.
His court date is being finalized.