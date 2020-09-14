St Mary farmer charged with murder

A 21-year-old St Mary man has been charged with the chopping murder of a man

in the parish.

Charged with murder is 21-year-old Narval Johnson, otherwise called ‘Poison’, of Fort

Stewart district, Enfield in the parish.

He has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Anthony Eddie, farmer of Fort

Stewart district, Enfield in St. Mary. Eddie was killed in Board Villa district in the parish

on Friday, September 4.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that Johnson’s brother and Eddie had a dispute

in August. On Friday, September 4, Johnson saw Eddie riding a bicycle and attacked him

with a machete. The Police were summoned and on their arrival Eddie was seen with

several chop wounds; he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was arrested on Saturday, September 12 and charged with murder.

His court date is being finalized.