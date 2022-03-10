St Mary Cop Shoots Self in St Catherine

A police Corporal who is assigned to the St Mary Police Division is believed to have committed suicide by shooting himself at his St Catherine residence, on Thursday morning, March 10.

The now-deceased Corporal Osborne Ximines, was stationed at the Gayle police station in St Mary, up to the time of his death.

Reports are that shortly after 9:00 am, Corporal Ximines was discovered inside his apartment at Treadway. He was found in a seated position on his bed with a single gunshot wound to his head.

He was also found clutching his firearm.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com