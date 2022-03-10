St Mary Cop Shoots Self in St Catherine

A police Corporal who is assigned to the St Mary Police Division is believed to have committed suicide by shooting himself at his St Catherine residence, on Thursday morning, March 10.

The now-deceased Corporal Osborne Ximines, was stationed at the Gayle police station in St Mary, up to the time of his death.

Reports are that shortly after 9:00 am, Corporal Ximines was discovered inside his apartment at Treadway. He was found in a seated position on his bed with a single gunshot wound to his head.

He was also found clutching his firearm.