Trending now
ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD
St Mary Cop Charged After Beating Colleague with Baton
Xavier Phillips Now Has One Of The BOASIEST And Saddest Sepulchers In Jamaica
Sitting of the Senate – October 1, 2021
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI

St Mary Cop Charged After Beating Colleague with Baton

ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD
ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD

A St Mary cop has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the alleged beating of another officer with a baton during a stop and search incident on June 24, 2019.

Constable Michael Garricks was summoned to appear in St Mary Parish Court on Thursday to answer the charge.

The complainant, according to the Independent Commission of Investigations (Indecom), was reportedly “struck several times with a baton by the officer following his refusal to be searched in circumstances alleged as a stop and search incident.”

The commission then initiated an investigation.

Garricks was later charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case is scheduled to be heard on October 21, 2021.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com