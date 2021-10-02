St Mary Cop Charged After Beating Colleague with Baton

A St Mary cop has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the alleged beating of another officer with a baton during a stop and search incident on June 24, 2019.

Constable Michael Garricks was summoned to appear in St Mary Parish Court on Thursday to answer the charge.

The complainant, according to the Independent Commission of Investigations (Indecom), was reportedly “struck several times with a baton by the officer following his refusal to be searched in circumstances alleged as a stop and search incident.”

The commission then initiated an investigation.

Garricks was later charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case is scheduled to be heard on October 21, 2021.