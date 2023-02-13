St Mary Alleged Gunman Fatally Shot in Westmoreland

An alleged gunman who hails from the parish of St Mary, was fatally shot by the police in Westmoreland on Saturday, February 11.
He has been identified as 51-year-old Dave Anthony McKenzie, a mechanic of Hibiscus Avenue in Highgate in St Mary.
Reports by the police are that about 5:30am, the police were on operation along the main road in Llandilo, Westmoreland, when they were allegedly challenged by McKenzie who was armed with a handgun.
The lawmen opened fire, and McKenzie was killed on the spot.
A Glock .40 pistol fitted with a magazine containing four live rounds was taken from him.
This latest shooting is being investigated by investigators attached to the Independent Commission of Investigations.