St James Woman Twesha Heron Missing

Forty-year-old Twesha Heron of Bugs Bunny ,Lilliput, St James has been missing since Friday, June 25

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barret Town Police are that Herron were last seen at home, wearing a brown stripe blouse, blue jeans pants and pair black slippers. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Twesha Heron is asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876 953-7899, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.