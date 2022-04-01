St James Woman Charged with Manslaughter

ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD
ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD

A St James woman has been charged in connection with the death of her two children, who were burnt to death in a fire that destroyed their home in Lilliput, on Wednesday, May 21 of last year.

The mother, 25-year-old Christian Johnson, unemployed of Lilliput, St James, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday of this week, in connection with the death of her children.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, Johnson left the two minors at home in Barrett Hall, Lilliput, and went to a nearby shop when she learnt that her one-bedroom board dwelling house had caught fire.

She ran home to discover her two children trapped inside, she was assisted by neighbours in an attempt to put out the blaze, but both children were burnt to death.

Following close to a year-long investigation, Johnson was arrested and charged and is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court next Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com