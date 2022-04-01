St James Woman Charged with Manslaughter

A St James woman has been charged in connection with the death of her two children, who were burnt to death in a fire that destroyed their home in Lilliput, on Wednesday, May 21 of last year.

The mother, 25-year-old Christian Johnson, unemployed of Lilliput, St James, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday of this week, in connection with the death of her children.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, Johnson left the two minors at home in Barrett Hall, Lilliput, and went to a nearby shop when she learnt that her one-bedroom board dwelling house had caught fire.

She ran home to discover her two children trapped inside, she was assisted by neighbours in an attempt to put out the blaze, but both children were burnt to death.

Following close to a year-long investigation, Johnson was arrested and charged and is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court next Wednesday.