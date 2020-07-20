St James Woman Charged in Connection with the Murder of Tamara Geddes

The Trelawny police are reporting that they have laid criminal charges against a St James woman in connection to the murder of Tamara Geddes, the 36-year-old woman who was murdered by a lone gunman at her home in Reserve district, Trelawny, on June 19.

The latest female to be charged in connection with Geddes’ murder has been identified as, 33-year-old, Tashana Young, unemployed of Salt Spring community in St James.

Investigators say they arrested Young in Westmoreland last week, and she has now been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

The police also reported that based on investigations, it is believed that Young, is a courier who took payment from Tamara Geddes’ sister, Nadeen and brought it to the gunman who carried out the killing.

Last week the police also charged 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, who is the older sister to the deceased, along with her 21-year-old daughter, Shanice Ruddock, and her underage sister, whose name is being withheld.

Reports are that, based on evidence gathered by the police, the sister and her children were picked up last Tuesday, in relation to her murder, and the sister later broke down and confessed to the police.

Reports are that about 8:30 on the night of Friday, June 19, Geddes and her 10-year-old daughter were at home when a masked man who was armed with a handgun forced his way inside the house, and held them at gunpoint.

The gunman demanded money, and proceeded to rob Geddes of $16,000 in cash, and her two cell phones. The gunman then demanded sex from his victim, but when his demands were not met, he opened fire killing her on the spot

All four accused are scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court this Wednesday.

Feature image: Tamara Geddes