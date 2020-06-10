St James Woman Arrested for Guns

A woman is in police custody after two guns were allegedly found at her home in Lilliput, St James.

According to police two 9mm rounds of ammunition were also seized at the house during an operation in Bobman Hill, Lilliput on Tuesday, June 9.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that about 6:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by the woman was searched and one 9mm Trabzon Carandai pistol, a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition and one Browning 9mm pistol were found wrapped in a sock under the staircase of the dwelling.

The woman was taken into custody in relation to this seizure. Her identity is being withheld pending further investigations.