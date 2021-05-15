St James Wanted Man Held in Rocky Point, Clarendon

The St James police have confirmed that a wanted man from the Parish was taken into custody by the Clarendon police, following an operation carried out in Rocky Point, on Friday, May 14.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Sonniman Walker, otherwise called ‘Shortman’, of a St James address.

Reports by the Clarendon police are that on Friday afternoon,  a team of officers carried out an operation at fishing village, in Rocky Point.

Investigators say they believed Walker was on his way out of the Island, via a fishing boat.

This is the second operation carried out in Rocky Point since the start of the week, the first being on Monday, where the Narcotics police seized over 1,600 pounds of ganja in the surrounding.

