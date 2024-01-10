St James Wanted Man Fatally Shot During Alleged Confrontation with Police

A St James man wanted by police was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with authorities in Bogue Hill, St James, on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Kenroy Roach, also known as “Ticka Weed,” a 34-year-old laborer from Bogue Hill.
A Glock pistol with a magazine containing two cartridges was retrieved from the scene, according to the police.
Roach was on the JCF’s wanted last for murder.
The Independent Commission of Investigation and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau are conducting investigations into the incident.