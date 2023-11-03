St James Wanted Man Charged

–Thirty-year-old Lorenzo Walters otherwise called ‘Larry’ who is on the St.
James wanted list was charged with double Murder, Wounding with intent and Shooting with
Intent in relation to a November 20,2022shootin incident in Johns Hall in the parish.
He is charged with the murder of 5-year-old Tavoy Cummings and a mason, 26-year-old Semiu
Shaw both of Grange Hill in Westmoreland.
Reports from the police are about 2:00 p.m., Cumming and Shaw were occupants of a motor
vehicle when they were pounced upon by Walters and another man who were armed with
handguns. They opened gunfire at the vehicle and when the shooting subsided Cummings, Shaw
and another man were seen suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital
where Cummings and Shaw were pronounced dead and the third injured person treated.
Walters was arrested on Sunday October 29, 2023 during a joint Police-Military operation and
was subsequently charged.