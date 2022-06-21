St James Wanted Man Charged with Double Murder

One of two St James wanted men who turned himself in to police over the weekend, has been charged in connection with a double homicide that took place in March.

Tadjay Clarke, popularly known as Fat Head, was listed as wanted on Thursday, in connection with a triple murder in Rose Heights last month.

He is expected to be charged for the triple murder later this week, according to police.

Clarke, 22,  of Salt Spring, St James, surrendered to the police, accompanied by his lawyer on Friday.

He faces two counts of murder as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Clarke is charged with a double murder that occurred on Tuesday, March 14, 2022, at Sharon Hill in Green Pond, St James.

According to police, O’Neil ‘CJ’ Thelwell, 19, of Bridgetown in Green Pond, and Junior Thorpe, 19, of Paradise Crescent, both of St. James, were fatally shot.

The Mount Salem police reported that both men were ambushed and shot multiple times by gunmen at about 10 p.m. They were confirmed dead at the hospital.

 

 

