St. James Teen Marieka Wilson Missing

Seventeen-year-old Marieka Wilson, student, of Jenkins Avenue, Barrett Town, St. James has been missing since Wednesday, April 22.

She is brown complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that Wilson was last seen at home about 3:00 p.m., and has not been seen or heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marieka Wilson is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

