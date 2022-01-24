St James Studio Engineer ‘Jabari’ Caught with Illegal Gun

26-year-old Jabari Campbell, otherwise called ‘Oney’ a popular studio engineer’ of Retirement in Granville, St James, was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, on Saturday, January, 22.

Reports are that about 6:30am, the police executed a search warrant at Campbell’s home in Retirement, where they discovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9-mm rounds of ammunition, which was found under his bed.

Campbell was arrested and charged following a question and answer session held in the presence of his attorney.

