St. James Robber Caught In the Act in Hanover

A team of officers attached to the Hanover Police Division arrested and

charged a man with Burglary and Larceny after he was caught on his second attempt in the

complainant’s house in Lucea, Hanover on Monday, July 27.

The robber has been identified as 20-year-old Nickoloy Forbes of Barrett Hall in St. James.

Reports are that on Sunday, July 26, the complainant securely locked up his house and left. On his

return he observed that his house was broken into and several items were stolen.

One Glock magazine, thirty-three rounds of ammunition, several pieces of jewellery valuing

approximately JMD 1 Million, cash amounting to JMD 309,000 among items of clothing were

missing. The matter was reported to the Police.

About 5:00 p.m., on Monday, July 27 after breaking into the complainant’s house a second time,

Forbes was caught in the complainant’s house dressed in the clothes he had stolen. He was

subsequently charged with Burglary and Larceny on Thursday, July 30.

His court date is being finalised.