St James Robber Arrested and Charged

A man who is allegedly to be among two other men who held up and robbed a supermarket in Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday, November 24 of last year, was arrested and charged on the weekend.
He has been identified as 24-year-old Ashon Danville, of Spot Valley district and he has been charged with Robbery with Aggregation and possession of a Prohibited weapon.
Reports are that about 7:30pm, Danville and two other men armed with handguns entered the establishment and robbed the proprietor of cash and liquor.
A report was made to the police and following an investigation Danville was held and subsequently charged on Saturday.