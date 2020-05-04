St James residents claim scammers hit their accounts

Jamaica too Soft on Scammers – Prof
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two St James residents have been claiming they have been defrauded by persons who have gone after their bank accounts.

The two have said scammers went into their bank accounts.

The matter of thieves cloning cards or otherwise duplicating cards, including for ATM is well known and banks advise great caution in using and securing cards.

A newspaper article on the two St James residents who claim to have lost money to scammers quoted what they said was a bank representative advising that the banks can handle the matter through emails or in bank discussions.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....