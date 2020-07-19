St James residents benefit from SDC community market

More than 1,000 St. James residents attended the Social Development Commission’s

(SDC) Community Market and Business Fair, held at Rose Hall, in the parish, on

Thursday, July 16.

The event formed part of a series of fairs being held across the island to bring farmers

and other small businesses, which have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID – 19)

pandemic, directly to customers.

Some 25 local economic initiative (LEI) businesses, which are a part of the SDC’s Local

Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP), as well as farmers from St.

James, St. Ann and St. Elizabeth, sold a variety of items at the event.

In an interview with JIS News, Parish Manager of the SDC, St. James Office, Randy

Hayle, said the agency recognized that there were some issues affecting communities as a

result of the economic downturn caused by COVID – 19.

“Within each parish, we are pulling community groups, especially our local economic

development initiative, to provide them with an avenue for them to earn an income and

these groups are some which we have been working with over a period of time,” Mr.

Hayle noted.

Mr. Hayle said the SDC ensured that the event was COVID – 19 compliant, as the agency

did temperature checks and sanitisation at the entrance of the event; enforced mask

wearing and social distancing, and placed several hand washing stations around the

venue.

Owner of beauty brand, Akachi, Natalee Williams, told JIS news she was grateful for the

opportunity to be a part of the event.

Ms. Williams, who is from Lilliput in the parish, noted that she had been invited to

participate in events similar in nature, and “it is amazing to be a part of such a

programme that helps local entrepreneurs [by] placing them on the local and international

market.

Source: JIS