St. James Resident Charged with Shooting with Intent

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Cambridge Police have charged 27-year-old Devontey Collins otherwise called ‘Lucky’ of Plantation Heights in St. James with Shooting with Intent following an incident in his community on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Reports are that about 1:00 p.m., the accused and another man visited the complainant’s home where they hurled stones and fired several shots at him following an earlier altercation. The complainant escaped unharmed and reported the incident to the police.

On Sunday, February 21 the accused was arrested and subsequently charged on Wednesday, February 24.

His court date is being finalized.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....