St. James Poor Relief Department Helping With Housing

MONTEGO BAY, St. James: A Registered Poor from Bickersteth, St. James is the

latest recipient of a one-bedroom housing unit which was funded from the St. James

Municipal Corporation’s Poor Relief Department.

The unit, a wooden structure consisting of one bedroom and a verandah, is the

second such housing unit constructed this year (2020) under the Poor Relief

Housing programme. Construction of the unit commenced on July 28, 2020 with

support from members of the Bickersteth Church of God of Prophecy.

According to Inspector of Poor at the Municipal Corporation, Pauline Lecky, the

registered poor person showed ‘great need for the house, as he had been living in

deplorable conditions.’

“The gentleman is terminally ill, and has been living in what I would call a ‘shack’ on

family land for some time now. The Poor Relief Officer that is responsible for his

care under the programme highlighted the need for better living conditions and we

did our research and commenced the procurement of material, while also seeking

support for the construction of the house” said Lecky.

Lecky also stated that there are plans in place to provide the individual with toilet

facilities to replace the structure that now exists on the property.

Pastor of the Bickersteth Church of God of Prophecy, Rupert Brown, along with six

(6) members of the church were on hand to support the effort by providing labour.

“We were informed by a member of the congregation that the gentlemen needed

help, and that the Municipal Corporation was providing the material. We came on

board as we have done many times, for it is part of what we do, we always provide

assistance anytime we can to help lift persons,” said Pastor Brown.

The Poor Relief Housing programme exists to support Registered Poor persons in

dire need of housing or repairs to their home. Once the need is identified,

investigations are done to determine the full extent of assistance required. The Poor

Relief department may occasionally partner with other agencies to carry out

projects under the programme.