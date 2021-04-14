St James Police Seized another Illegal Rifle

The St James police is reporting the seizure of another illegal rifle, which occurred during an operation carried out at Dapper Lane, Montego Hill, St James, on Tuesday, April 13.

Reports by the police are that about 3:17 pm, a team of officers were on operation in the community, where they carried out a search at a premises.

During the search, the lawmen seized on Springfield rifle and a magazine containing five 5.56 cartridges.

No one was arrested during the seizure, but the police have commenced an Investigation.