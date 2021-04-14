St James Police Seized another Illegal Rifle

Haitian High Powered Rifle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St James police is reporting the seizure of another illegal rifle, which occurred during an operation carried out at Dapper Lane, Montego Hill, St James, on Tuesday, April 13.

Reports by the police are that about 3:17 pm, a team of officers were on operation in the community, where they carried out a search at a premises.

During the search, the lawmen seized on Springfield rifle and a magazine containing five 5.56 cartridges.

No one was arrested during the seizure, but the police have commenced an Investigation.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]il.com

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....