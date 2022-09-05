St. James Police Name Person of Interest

The St. James Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Person of Interest in relation to several robberies committed in St. James.

He is Akeem Bailey, whose last known address is unknown.

Bailey is being asked to report to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by midday on Monday, September 05.

In the meantime, anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akeem Bailey is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

