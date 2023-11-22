St. James Person of Interest Fatally Shot at St. Mary Hideout

November 22, 2023 – A St James Person of Interest was fatally shot by a joint police team in the
parish of St Mary in the early hours of November 22, 2023.
The intelligence-led operation comprised of members from St. James and the Area 2 Operations
Support Team, successfully located the high-profile Person of Interest in Mason Hall, St. Mary.
The man, identified as Odane Barrett, also known as ‘Jungle’, of Bird Hill, Meggie Top in Salt
Spring, St. James, was a Person of Interest in connection with a recent double murder that ignited
a major feud in the Salt Spring area.
During the operation, the man engaged the officers with gunfire, which was duly returned. He
sustained injuries and, despite prompt medical attention and transportation to Port Maria Hospital,
was pronounced deceased.
This operation is a significant marker in our ongoing efforts under the recently implemented State
of Public Emergency in the parish of St. James. The initiative has already yielded positive results,
underscoring our commitment to combating crime and enhancing safety for all citizens. Since the
start of the SOPE, there have been no major crimes reported in the St James division.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force remains steadfast in its mission. Moving forward, the St. James
police will intensify operational activities to identify, apprehend, and bring to justice other
individuals who contribute to violence and instability in the community.
This heightened approach is crucial in our fight against crime and in ensuring the peace and
security of our residents.
We appreciate the cooperation of the community and encourage continued support and
collaboration as we work together to maintain law and order in our society.
We encourage members of the public to share any information they believe may be helpful to our
investigations by calling Police Emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 311 or
the nearest police Station