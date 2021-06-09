St James Pastor Charged with Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

Detectives assigned to the St James Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), arrested and charged a St James pastor with rape, of a 15-year-old girl, on Wednesday, June 9.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Jason Rose, a minister of religion and Processing Clerk, also of a St James address.

Reports are that during the first week of March, Pastor Rose allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she was at church.

The girl reported the matter to her relatives, who in turn made a report to the Freeport police, and an investigation launched into the incident.

Rose turned himself over to the Freeport police on Monday, June 7, after being in hiding for over four weeks.

He was charged earlier today following an interview in the presence of his attorney, and is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court next Monday, June 14.