St James Pastor Charged with Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl, His Wife and the Child’s Mother, Remanded on Charges of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice

The St James pastor who was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl, on Wednesday, June 9, and granted bail in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared in the St James Parish Court on Monday, June 14, was remanded into custody on charges of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice, when he reappeared in court on Wednesday, June 16

The accused Pastor, 39-year-old Jason Rose, a minister of religion and Processing Clerk, also of a St James address, along with his wife Kimoy, and the child’s mother, all appeared in court on similar charges on Wednesday, and were remanded into custody, until Monday, July 19.

Reports are that during the month of March, Rose allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she was at an Apostolic church where he preaches in the parish.

The girl reported the matter to a relative, who in turn made a report to the Freeport police, and an investigation launched into the incident, leading to Rose’s arrest on Monday, June 7.

The police further reported that on June 10, the child’s mother brought her to the CISOCA’s office in St James, intending to give a further statement to the police to say her initial accusation of rape was untrue.

The child was then intervened in the presence of a CDA Officer, and explained that she was being forced to change her statement by her mother, the accused pastor and his wife.

The mother was locked up and subsequently charged for Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice, while the pastor’s wife who was listed as a person of interest, later turned herself over to the police, and she too was arrested and charged.