St James Parish Court Closed for One Week Due to COVID-19

The St James Parish Court will be closed for one week beginning Monday, August 9, a report the Court Administration Division stated.

Also, the public may expect delays at the Westmoreland Parish Court, which will be working with fewer employees for the next two weeks.

According to the Court Administration Division, COVID-19 affects all outstations of the St James and Westmoreland Parish courts.

Members of the public are reminded by the courts not to visit court offices unless it is absolutely essential.

The western side of the island is seeing a drastic increase in COVID cases.

Dunstan Bryan, the Health Ministry’s permanent secretary. reported on Sunday that, Sav-la-mar Hospital in Westmoreland and Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James have reached capacity for COVID patients.