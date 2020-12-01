St. James Municipal Corporation to Stage Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday December 13, 2020

The St. James Municipal Corporation’s 2020 Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be staged virtually this year.

In making the disclosure, Chairman of the Corporations Civic and Community Affairs Committee’s Councillor Dwight Crawford stated that going virtual this year is in keeping with the Government’s COVID-19 protocols especially in relation to gatherings and social distancing.

The event will be staged on Sunday, December 13, starting at 6 pm and will have the usual entertainment package as well as messages from the parish leaders and sponsors of the event.

Councillor Crawford said the event, which is usually staged live in Sam Sharpe Square where thousands of people would be in attendance, will be available for viewing on all of the Corporation’s social media pages, Facebook as well as on YouTube.

“The St. James Municipal Corporation is aware of the challenges which COVID-19 has imposed on the world and especially in light of the Government’s position on gatherings, we have decided to go virtual. In keeping with the STJMC’s move to maintain the event as one for the family, we have put together an entertainment package which can be enjoyed by every member of the family”, Councillor Crawford said.

He pointed out that gospel will be the main theme of the entertainment aspect of the event as despite the negative impact which COVID-19, there is still a lot things for which Jamaicans should give thanks.

Councillor Crawford said “we will be featuring a number of local Montego Bay) church choirs to include the 2020 JCDC Gospel Festival Song winner, Williams, the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God Men’s Chorale, The Family Church on The Rock Choir, The Faith temple Assemblies of God Choir, the Lilliput SDA Praise Team and Adoracion Chorale. DJ Chinny will provide his usual high energy entertainment with the playing of great gospel music. The entertainment package will be topped off with the performance of one of Montego Bay’s top cabaret performer, Tammi T who, because of her wonderful voice and great delivery has earned the respect of the entertainment sector across the country”.

In addition to the entertainment aspect of the event, greetings will be brought by Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, Custos of St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin as will as by sponsor representatives.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams is very upbeat about the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, despite it being staged virtually.

“I am very happy that despite COVID-19 taking a toll on everyone, directly or indirectly, the St. James Municipal Corporation is still able to stage this calendar event…an event which citizens have travelled far and wide to attend over the years. Going virtual this year will not detract from the quality of the event as we have carefully selected performers who will deliver great performances, and will ensure that the focus remains on the CHRIST in CHRISTMAS. I am happy that the Civic and Community Affairs committee, under the Chairmanship of Councillor Dwight Crawford has been able to put it together and I urge everyone to tune in on our social media pages on Sunday, December 13, at 6 pm and be blessed”, Mayor Williams said.

Mayor Williams added that “in addition to having a lovely decorated Christmas tree in Sam Square, the historic town centre will be decorated to bring that “Christmassy” feeling to those who traverse the space. We know and understand that Christmas this year will be different, and the St. James Municipal Corporation to doing what it can to bring some cheer to the hearts of our people”.

The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is being supported this year by New Fortress Energy, the Jamaica Public Service Company, Kris ‘N Charles, and John Swaby Entertainment limited.