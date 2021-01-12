St. James Men Charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Murder

The St. James Police have charged two men with Murder and Conspiracy to Murder following the shooting death of 27-year-old Ronald Smith, otherwise called ‘Redz’ of Willow Way, Catherine Mount in St. James on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Charged are 29-year-old disc jockey, St. Aubin Wynter, otherwise called ‘DJ Sicka Flex’ of Campbell Lane, Mount Salem in St. James and 39-year-old Antwana Strachan, otherwise called ‘Nick’, a steelworker also of Campbell Lane, Mount Salem in the parish.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 11:50 a.m., the accused men allegedly pounced upon the now deceased who was outside his home removing something from his car and opened gunfire at him. Smith was rushed to the hospital by family members, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused men were subsequently arrested and on Tuesday, January 06, 2021, and Thursday, January 08, 2021, respectively Wynter and Strachan were pointed out during an identification parade in the presence of their attorneys and subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalized.