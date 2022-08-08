St. James Men Charged for Several Offences

Three men were arrested and charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident at a supermarket in Orange Lane, Montego Bay in St. James on Sunday, July 31.

Charged are;

Twenty-five-year-old Doni Malcolm, otherwise called ‘CJ’, unemployed of Paradise Row.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nathan Campbell, otherwise called ‘Bubinile’, a chef of Paradise Row,

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Reid, unemployed of William Street in Montego Bay, St. James.

Reports are that about 10:44 a.m., all three men entered the supermarket where they robbed the owner of several cartons of cigarettes and100, 000JMD before escaping in a Toyota Fielder motor car. A report was made to the Police who subsequently conducted an intelligence-led vehicular checkpoint along the Unity Hall main road, in the parish, where a vehicle was seen fitting the description. The driver was signaled to stop, to which he complied. The vehicle was searched and several cartons of cigarettes were found. The men were arrested and charged after a question and answer session.

They are to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Wednesday, August 24.