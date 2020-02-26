St James Man on Rape Charges

Trelawny, Jamaica – Police arrested and charged a bus driver of Montego Bay in St James for the rape of a teenage girl between February and May of 2019.

He is Forty-year-old Jeffery Gordon and he has been arrested since Thursday, February 20, this year.

The police reported that a statement was taken from the victim, in the presence of a school official, in which it was alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the teen on multiple occasions against her will in sections of Trelawny.

Following the investigation, the accused was arrested and charged by police.

He remains in police lock up and booked for court at a later date..