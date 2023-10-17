Twenty-five-year-old Shamar Smith, a bar operator of Bogue Hill, Montego
Bay, St. James has been missing since Thursday, October 12.
He is of brown complexion and medium build.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Smith was last seen at home about 9:00 a.m. When
last seen he was dressed in a white T-shirt and grey joggers. All efforts to locate him have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamar Smith is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at
876-684-9080, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
St. james man missing
